Additional person wanted in Harlem cop drenching: police

HARLEM — Another man is being sought for questioning in connection with the dousing of NYPD officers in buckets of water in Harlem Sunday, police said.

Three people have been arrested in two separate incidents of on-duty New York police officers being doused with buckets of water in Harlem and Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

Cortney Thompson, Chad Bowden and Isiah Scott were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the Brooklyn water-dousing incident, law enforcement sources tell PIX11. Sources later said Isiah Scott and Chad Boden were arrested in connection to the incident in Harlem.

Thompson, 28, is being charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal nuisance, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and harassment, sources said. Bowden, 28, and Scott, 23, face charges of criminal mischief, harassment and

disorderly conduct.

The NYPD confirmed Wednesday they had arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident, identifying him as a known gang member.