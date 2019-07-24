Additional person wanted in Harlem cop drenching: police

HARLEM — Another man is being sought for questioning  in connection with the dousing of NYPD officers in buckets of water in Harlem Sunday, police said.

Three people have been arrested in two separate incidents of on-duty New York police officers being doused with buckets of water in Harlem and Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

Cortney Thompson, Chad Bowden and Isiah Scott were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the Brooklyn water-dousing incident, law enforcement sources tell PIX11. Sources later said Isiah Scott and Chad Boden were arrested in connection to the incident in Harlem.

Thompson, 28, is being charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal nuisance, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and harassment, sources said. Bowden, 28, and Scott, 23, face charges of criminal mischief, harassment and

NYPD

disorderly conduct.

The NYPD confirmed Wednesday they had arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident, identifying him as a known gang member.

The incident was one of two seen in viral cellphone video footage that went viral earlier this week and sparked outrage among law enforcement.

In video of the Harlem incident, officers are seen handcuffing a man on the hood of a sedan while about five other men circle the group.

The men toss water on the arresting officers from buckets. At one point, a shirtless man behind the officers winds up and throws an empty red bucket. After it bounces off the head of the officer closest to the camera, the crowd jeers.

The NYPD issued a release Tuesday evening saying the officer who was hit with the bucket “suffered pain and swelling to the back of his head.”

The release asked for the public’s help identifying three men wanted for questioning in connection to the Harlem incident.

Scott, 23, and Boden are accused of damaging a woman’s cellphone with water during the incident. Sources say they could face charges related to that, not wetting or injuring the officer.

In a second video, two officers, already visibly wet, are seen walking away from a conversation with individuals who are obscured by a parked car in Brooklyn. Splashes of water follow them from off camera as laughter is heard in the background.

As they cross the street, a young man runs up and pours an entire bucket of water on one officer. The two policemen never break stride.

Behind the camera, a woman can be heard laughing and saying, “Oh [the police] came over to talk to them and they violated, they violated them.”

“Look,” she says later, “They’re laughing at them!”

The video, posted to Instagram, had over 20,000 views on Tuesday. It isn’t clear what day the Brooklyn incident occurred.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

