13-year-old girl shot, seriously injured near Brooklyn playground

Posted 10:03 PM, July 24, 2019, by

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 13-year-old girl was shot and seriously injured near a Brooklyn playground on Wednesday night, police said.

A 13-year-old girl was shot near a Brooklyn playground on July 24, 2019.

She was standing by the bathroom at the intersection of St Andrews Place and Herkimer Street just outside of St. Andrews Playground when she was hit in the left shoulder, officials said.

Blood could be seen on the sidewalk after the shooting.

The girl was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in serious condition, a police official said. She is not likely to die.

It’s not clear if the girl was the intended target of the shooting. There have been a number of bystanders shot in recent months.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

