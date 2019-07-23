Woman punched in the face and robbed after refusing man’s advances on Bronx street: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and then robbed her after she refused his advances, authorities said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old victim was walking on Jerome Avenue, near Elliot Place, in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx around 4:16 a.m. on June 24, when the unidentified man approached her and started talking to her, police said.

When the woman refused the man's advances, he punched her in the face before taking her cellphone and fleeing the scene with it, according to authorities.

The victim sustained pain and redness to the face, according to police.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage they say shows the man following the victim before the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).