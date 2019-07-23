× Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times in Hells Kitchen: police

HELLS KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police in Manhattan are searching for an individual that they say stabbed a woman multiple times, killing her, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault with a knife that took place near West 46th Street and 12th Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police believe that the victim was involved in a domestic dispute that lead to the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).