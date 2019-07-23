Twins hit 5 homers, turn triple play in 8-6 win vs Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, and the Twins held on for an 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees after a tone-setting triple play in the first inning of a series opener between AL division leaders Monday night.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler also went deep, giving the Twins their eighth game with five or more homers this season. All but Garver’s second solo shot came off starter CC Sabathia (5-5), who lasted only four innings.

Martín Pérez was hit just as hard, serving up home runs to Gio Urshela in the third, Luke Voit in the fourth and AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu in the fifth, a two-run drive that cut the deficit to 7-5.

Nine of the last 13 batters against Pérez reached, with 14 total bases, and he left after failing to get an out in the fifth. LeMahieu went 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .338, and the Yankees hit multiple homers for the 20th time in 29 games.

The deciding factor, then, was those sharp grounders, starting with Edwin Encarnación after back-to-back walks drawn by LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. The ball went straight to third baseman Luis Arraez, who stepped on the bag and whipped the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the same motion to barely get Judge. Then the relay to first baseman Miguel Sanó beat Encarnación by a step.

Gary Sánchez grounded into an inning-ending double play in the third. Judge did the same in the sixth against rookie Lewis Thorpe (1-1), who got his first major league win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Taylor Rogers earned his 15th save despite allowing singles to Judge and Encarnación.

After the Twins lost four of their first six games on this homestand, with the bullpen blowing late leads multiple times, their longtime nemesis arrived at an inopportune time. No opponent drives fan angst like the Yanks, who always have thousands of their own cheerers in attendance. The Twins improved to just 37-98 against the Yankees since 2002, including a 2-13 record in the postseason.