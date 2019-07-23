Transit workers’ union calls for increased patrols in subway system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ride has been rough around New York City.

Software glitches, weather and power problems have created detours and mechanical issues.

Transit workers are reporting additional instances of attacks. Transport Workers Union Local 100 says in the past two days four train conductors were spat upon.

“This is disgusting, vile behavior and we are sick and tired of it. The MTA and the city have to do everything in their power to stop it. We want to see people arrested and charged," said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.

The union is calling for more more cameras in the system and more officers on the platforms.

"Do whatever you have to do. Where is the outrage? Riders should be as angry as we are. Management should be as angry as we are. Elected officials should be angry. This is despicable," Utano said in a statement emailed to PIX11 News.

The union asked riders to report assaults on transit crews.

On Wednesday morning, MTA Board Members will gather for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting.