Thousands without power Tuesday across NY, NJ after storms Monday night

After massive heat-wave related power outages in southeast Brooklyn Sunday, and lasting through most of Monday, Con Edison said late Monday night they had restored power to 99% of those 33,000 customers.

Then, when thunderstorms hit the tri-state area Monday afternoon into night, more outages came across New York and New Jersey.

As of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Con Ed reports 6,426 customers without power across the five boroughs, largely centered in Brooklyn and Queens yet again.

There are currently 2,587 Con Ed customers in Brooklyn still without power early Tuesday, with Con Ed projecting power won't be fully restored to the borough until Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

Over in Queens, 3,834 Con Ed customers are without power Tuesday, with the utility company saying service should be fully restored by 3 p.m Tuesday.

There are just five customers without power in the Bronx, while Manhattan and Staten Island report no outages Tuesday morning.

Westchester has minimal outages Tuesday mornin, while out on Long Island PSEG reports 2,553 customers without power.

Over in New Jersey, about 300,000 customers were dealing with outages Monday night when storms hit, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted.

As of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, that number still hovers at nearly 247,000 total customers without service due to the severe storms, over 116,000 of those in Monmouth County alone.

"We urge all residents without power to make sure their outage is called in and to keep clear of downed lines," Governor Murphy tweeted Monday. "Residents in need of a cooling center or other shelter should call 2-1-1 for the location nearest to them."

Monday night's power problems in Queens are likely because of downed tree limbs on power lines, Con Ed spokesperson Sydney Alvarez said.