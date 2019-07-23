Teenage cyclist fatally struck by tow truck on Staten Island street; 58-year-old biker killed hours later in Greenpoint

NEW YORK — Two cyclists – including a teen – were fatally struck by vehicles in the city on Tuesday, bringing the number of bikers killed by vehicles on New York streets this year to 17.

Alex Cordero, 17, was on his bike near Castleton Avenue and Clove Road when a tow truck collided with him just after noon, police said. Cordero suffered severe trauma and died at the hospital.

The 38-year-old driver stayed at the scene of the Staten Island crash.

Several hours later, a 58-year-old man was fatally struck by a box truck near McGuinness Boulevard and Norman Avenue in Greenpoint. His name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

More cyclists have been fatally struck this year than in all of 2018.