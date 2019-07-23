Teen dies in house fire as heavy storms slam NJ, cause power outages

NEPTUNE, N.J. — A 16-year-old died when a New Jersey home caught on fire as storms slammed the region Monday into early Tuesday.

The McBride Avenue home caught fire just after midnight, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Several New Jersey towns experienced power outages, and the residence had candles in the home that may have been in use, the sheriff said.

The Fire Marshal will determine whether or not the teen’s death was storm-related.

Monmouth County was hit hard with the storm, which Golden described as “fast and furious.” The county recorded wind gusts of about 70 miles per hour.

Hundreds of thousands of residents across New Jersey were left without power. In Monmouth County’s Howell Township alone, 18,000 residents were left in the dark.

Officials said it may take multiple days for power to be restored.

Hackensack also experienced major flooding. About 14 people were rescued from stranded vehicles, Cpt. Justin Derevyanik of the Hackensack Fire Department.

“We’re just recommending everyone not drive through barricades” at the risk of being stuck and falling through open manholes.

He’s also urging motorists to use caution when driving since you don’t know how deep the water actually is.