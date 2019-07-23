Sinkhole caused by city work crew floods home in Monday’s rains; family seeks help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS — Tuesday saw many people in the Tri-state region cleaning up from Monday night's severe rainstorms.

However, in the case of one family here, the cleanup was extensive, and, they said, it wouldn't have been necessary at all if it weren't for a municipal project next to their home that had not been completed.

"My main reaction," said Heaven Voliton, "Just disgusted. I can't believe it. It's just disgusting."

She was talking about the mud, slime, water, and raw sewage that still covered the floor of her family's basement home on Tuesday afternoon, after Monday night's deluge entered into and engulfed their home.

"I see all the water gushing through the door," Francine Voliton said, describing the flow of water that entered the apartment around 7:00 Monday evening. As soon as the stream of water overcame the pile of blankets the family rushed to lay under the door to stop the flow, they heard more water washing through the living room wall.

"It was coming through here," said Francine Voliton, pointing to the bottom of the living room wall behind a radiator. She then pointed to the opposite corner of the same wall. "Then, [it was] coming through here, like crazy. It was just flushing out like a river or a pond."

The living room wall is apparently close to the street, outside. In the middle of that street, Orchard Place, is a sinkhole that's deep and wide enough that the City of Yonkers shut the street down. It remains closed until a subcontractor work crew can return to take care of the problems that caused the sinkhole to form in the first place.

Beneath the street was a "massive issue with a 50 foot pipe, which had broken apart," according to a spokesperson for Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. The spokesperson, Christina Gilmartin, told PIX11 News that the water infrastructure was reported damaged last Friday.

The damage created the sinkhole.

On Monday, a work crew contracted with the City of Yonkers started working on the pipe and sinkhole, but were only able to fill in the sinkhole with rock. That did not stop the deluge of rain from entering the sinkhole, and subsequently entering the Voliton's basement apartment, where it left a lot of damage in its wake, according to the family.

"Furniture, carpet, this TV, an iPad, sneakers," said Heaven Voliton, as she began a long list of personal items that the flood had totaled.

Worse still, said her mother, was that the wet waste entered the apartment in one other place.

"Sewage," said Francine Voliton, through a surgical mask she'd worn during Tuesday's cleanup, "you could smell it, that's why we have our mask. It came up through the tub." She said that it backed up through the tub's drain.

The mayor's office spokesperson said that the city's call center has been in contact with the family over the damage. The combination of Monday night's heavy rains, which the city couldn't help, along with the broken water main, and previous sewage problems in the building which the Voliton's rent, caused their problems, the spokesperson said.

The family said they just need relief.

"I'm just asking my Father in Heaven and the City of Yonkers to help me," Francine Voliton said, "because I can't do this by myself, and it's not my fault."

"I called my landlord," she continued. "He's not giving me help. I called the City of Yonkers, they're not giving me help. That's why I called Channel 11."

PIX11 called her landlord, as well. He has not responded to our request for comment.

The city spokesperson said that if the Volitons want financial compensation from the city government, they have to go through normal channels to try and secure it. That means taking the city to court. Unforeseen incidents are concluded through due process of the law, the spokesperson said.