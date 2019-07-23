‘Revenge porn’ law makes sharing “intimate image” illegal in New York State

Posting or sharing “revenge porn” is now illegal in New York State, putting new criminal and civil penalties on the books for people that spread an “intimate image.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law Tuesday.

“Our laws have not kept pace with technology and how abusers can use it to harass, intimidate and humiliate intimate partners,” Governor Cuomo said. “By criminalizing the publication of revenge porn, we are empowering victims of this heinous act to take action against their abusers and showing them a path to justice.”

The law defines “revenge porn” as “the criminal act of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image when done with the intent to cause harm to the emotional, financial, or physical welfare of another person and when the image was taken with a reasonable expectation that the image would remain private.”

Those found to have posted or shared revenge porn face misdemeanor charges, and could spent up to a year in prison. Victims will also be able to seek a court order to get images removed.

We are sending a strong message that this behavior will no longer be tolerated in the State of New York, and in doing so we are empowering victims to take a stand against this kind of violation,” said Sen. Monica Martinez.