Storms leave NJ with extensive damage and flooding, power outages

NEW JERSEY — After storms pummeled the tri-state area, residents in New Jersey were left without power and trees and power lines were down, causing damage to homes and businesses.

Monmouth County, in particular, was hit hard, with fallen trees and downed wires, affecting 18,000 residents in the Howell Township alone.

“Even police station is on borrowed generator,” Howell Township Mayor Theresa Berger told PIX11 News.

As crews work to restore power to the thousands of residents, Berger is urging residents to stay safe and shouldn’t go near any power lines, especially since they’re down.

“Traffic lights are out. Roadways are closed. Trees are blocking lanes of travel. Utility lines are down. And there are multiple trees down into residences and vehicles,” the township’s police department said in a Facebook post.

"The Township is in bad shape."

PSEG and JCP&L reported thousands of customers without power as of Tuesday morning; JCP&L reported over 175,000 customers without power as of 7:51 a.m. and PSEG reported over 54,000 as of 7:45 a.m.

Officials said it may take multiple days for power to be restored.

JCP&L wasn’t able to tackle the outages until Tuesday morning due to so many downed wires.

“There’s a lot of damage in this town.”

Hackensack also experienced major flooding. About 14 people were rescued from stranded vehicles, Cpt. Justin Derevyanik of the Hackensack Fire Department.

"We're just recommending everyone not drive through barricades" at the risk of being stuck and falling through open manholes.

He's also urging motorists to use caution when driving since you don't know how deep the water actually is.

