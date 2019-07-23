PIX11’s Cristian Benavides is live from Hackensack, still dealing with major flooding after yesterday’s severe weather. Plus, Eric Garner’s mother heads to Washington after the Justice Department decided not to bring charges in her son’s death. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Flooding in New Jersey, Garner protests continue
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
Midday with Muller: Tens of thousands still without power
-
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
Midday with Muller: Massive fire in Paterson displaces 51 residents; Gunfire in Brooklyn caught on camera
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
-
Midday with Muller: Investigation into death of trans woman at Rikers
-
Midday with Muller: Cadet dead after crash near West Point
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Midday with Muller: Teen speaks after attempted kidnapping on LI; 800-pound shark surfaces off Jersey Shore
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cop won’t be charged in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death; 24 sickened at Midtown church
-
Midday with Muller: Severe storms across LI, Ct leave 2 dead, heavy damage; Several firefighters injured in Hazmat situation
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens of children hospitalized in pepper spray incident at Jersey City school