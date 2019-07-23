Midday with Muller: Flooding in New Jersey, Garner protests continue

PIX11’s Cristian Benavides is live from Hackensack, still dealing with major flooding after yesterday’s severe weather. Plus, Eric Garner’s mother heads to Washington after the Justice Department decided not to bring charges in her son’s death. Watch Midday with Muller now.

