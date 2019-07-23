Mets partner with No Kid Hungry to bring NYC children meals all summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — More than 100 New York City school students got to spend Tuesday afternoon with Mets All-Star David Wright as part of a program that's making sure children across the big Apple don’t go hungry this summer.

With school out, 1 in 5 children in New York City struggles with hunger during the summer months. No Kid Hungry’s summer meals program helps families stay afloat.

Kids 18 and under can go to one of 1,300 sites across the five boroughs and take advantage of this program and have access to a free breakfast and free lunch.

Wright and Mr. met were at Junior High School 189 in Flushing to get the word out on the program.

A focus of the Share Summer campaign is the organization’s summer meals texting service. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can simply text ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 877-877 to find free summer meals in their neighborhood.

The Citi Community Home Runs program donates 20 thousand meals to kids in need each time a Mets player hits a home run at Citi field

Since 2016, six million meals have made it to those children.