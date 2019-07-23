Marine ride-along showcases Nassau County police boating safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — We’re not even halfway through summer, and there is already a troubling death toll in the waters off Long Island.

Just over a week ago, a young woman died in a jet skiing incident, and officials worry local waters are more congested than they have seen in years.

So far this year, the Nassau County Marine Bureau responded to 12 boating incidents, that left eight people injured. Over 400 summonses have also been given out.

The Nassau County police department gave PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez an exclusive look on what they are doing about to prevent the number of water incidents from growing.