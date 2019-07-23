Man arrested in Bronx one-punch homicide: police

CLARENONT, Bronx — A Bronx man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man who fatally hit his head after being punched in the Bronx Friday, police said.

Authorities said Christopher Butts, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly delivering the punch that knocked Milton Pena to the ground, fatally hitting his head, after he attempted to break up a fight Friday.

Police responded around 1:20 a.m. Friday to a call for an assault near the corner of Jerome and East Mount Eden Avenues. When they arrived, officers found Pena with severe head trauma.

Pena was then taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.