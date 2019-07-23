Man accused of groping 8-year-old on subway in Harlem: police

HARLEM — Police say they’re looking for a man who’s been accused of touching a child inappropriately on the subway Monday as it traveled through Harlem.

According to police, the 8-year-old boy and his mother were riding a northbound No. 4 train past the 125th Street station in Harlem when an unidentified man touched the child’s buttocks.

The boy’s mother confronted the alleged groper, who soon after got off the train at the 167th Street station, authorities said.

Police said the child was not injured, but have released the above photo of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).