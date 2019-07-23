Former pitcher Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, caught driving wrong way down one-way street

NEW JERSEY — Former Mets and Yankees World Series winning pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested for driving while intoxicated — just weeks after another bust involving cocaine possession, police said.

The former ace known as “Doc” was arrested Monday night after he was observed driving in the wrong direction down a one-way street.

Gooden faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Just last month, Gooden was arrested after he was allegedly found by police with “two, small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspended cocaine.”

Gooden, 54, was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say he was under the influence at time of arrest and was also ticketed for several motor vehicles offenses.

Gooden’s problems with the law date back to the Mets 1986 championship year, when he was arrested after an altercation with police. Gooden tested positive for cocaine during spring training in 1987 and entered rehab to avoid suspension.

The former ace was charged with driving while intoxicated in 2002, arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2003 and charged with misdemeanor battery in 2005. He served prison time in 2006 for violating probation and charged with a DWI in 2010.