Flash flood warning in NY, NJ after storms brought outages, flooding overnight

After severe storms caused flooding and power outages across the tri-state area Monday night, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of New York City and New Jersey as the rain continues.

The new flash flood warning, issued just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, affects the Bronx, Manhattan, Rockland County and Westchester County, as well as Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties in New Jersey, and lasts through at 7 a.m.

Most of the tri-state area was already in the midst of an ongoing flash flood watch that expires at noon Tuesday.

We can expect more rain this morning, locally heavy at times as moisture associated with a cold front continues to move through the region. An additional 1-to-2 inches of rain is possible in some spots. Flooding still poses a threat through early this afternoon.

Flash Flood Warning including New York NY, Manhattan NY, The Bronx NY until 7:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/6QVE6UFlxD — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 23, 2019

A total of 1-to-3 inches of rain has already fallen over the area so storm totals will be around 2-to-5 inches with locally higher amounts.

The threat of severe weather, including damaging winds & hail, has moved out of the area for the most part, however a few thunderstorms are still possible Tuesday.

The sun will break out by Wednesday as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.