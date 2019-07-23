Eric Garner’s family takes fight to Capitol Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, joined Rev. Al Sharpton in the nation's capital Tuesday to meet with members of Congress in an attempt to get justice for her son.

"Not all police are bad but we have to get the bad ones out and make them stand accountable for their misconduct," Carr said.

Last week, Garner's supporters called for 11 days of outrage after federal prosecutors said they would not file any charges against police officer Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who placed Garner in a chokehold as Garner said "I can't breathe" on that fateful day in 2014.

Carr and Sharpton met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who promised house hearings on policing. They also discussed Garner's case with several of New York Mayor Bill De Blasio's 2020 Presidential rivals: Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

"I'm so pleased that they are going to take the time to have these meetings, because we need this," Carr said.

While the meetings were going on, protests continued outside New York City Hall, led by Garner's children Emerald and Eric Jr. At one point, police held them back as they approached the roadway of the Brooklyn Bridge.