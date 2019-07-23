Drug dealers use fentanyl analogs to get around prosecution; NY lawmakers working to close loophole

A law enforcement loop hole is giving drug dealers an upper hand.

Fentanyl analogs are unregulated, making it easier to distribute. It's also harder to make arrests and prosecute the drug dealers.

The NYPD and the New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor are pushing for new laws that would help stop a class of opioids known as fentanyl analogs in its tracks.

About 900 people died after overdosing on fentanyl analogs across the five boroughs since 2017.

