Death of 8-month-old Bronx baby in bathtub deemed a homicide

Posted 4:17 PM, July 23, 2019, by

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — The death of an 8-month-old Bronx baby girl found in a bathtub has been deemed a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Amelia Belle Perez was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathroom of a Vyse Avenue apartment on July 3, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died 12 days later on July 15.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

