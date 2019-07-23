Death of 8-month-old Bronx baby in bathtub deemed a homicide

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — The death of an 8-month-old Bronx baby girl found in a bathtub has been deemed a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Amelia Belle Perez was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathroom of a Vyse Avenue apartment on July 3, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died 12 days later on July 15.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

