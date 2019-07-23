NJ man posed as social media influencer after move to California, raped several woman: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A Southern California man who claims to have a following on social media is accused of raping multiple women, and police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating possible additional victims in the case.

Prosecutors have charged Omar Talley, 22, with three counts of rape with multiple victims, two counts of oral copulation and a count of forcible acts of sexual penetration, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Talley, who moved a few years ago to the San Fernando Valley from New Jersey, says he is a model, a nightclub promoter and social media influencer, police said.

He frequented clubs in the Hollywood and West Hollywood area, where he would befriend women in their early 20s and gain their trust, according to LAPD. Detective Wes Potter called these areas Talley's "hunting ground," adding that the suspect is "personable" and "comfortable approaching women."

The clubs were identified as Nightingale Plaza, Warwick and Highlight Room.

Talley would then allegedly order a ride-hailing service to take himself and the young women to his home in the 6600 block of Valjean Avenue, or nearby locations for an "after party." Once there, Talley is accused of sexually assaulting the victims.

The first alleged assault Talley is charged with took place on Feb. 2 at Talley's home, while the second occurred on April 4 at a Hollywood-area after party.

In the last incident, on July 11, a victim escaped and immediately called police, who responded to her location. An investigation revealed that Talley forced the woman to perform sexual acts, physically assaulted her and said degrading words to her during the attack, police said.

Officers were eventually able to find Talley that night. He was taken into custody after the victim identified him. Detective Katherine Gosser said that investigators were able to connect the other two assaults to Talley after his arrest.

Authorities allege that Talley, who was deemed a "predator," would appear charming just before trying to have sex with his victims, then would change his demeanor and force the sexual acts against the victims' will.

He was active on social media platforms and may have communicated with potential victims through those means. LAPD officials have not taken down those accounts, Gosser said.

Public records show the suspect was arrested July 11 and charged on July 15. He is being held on $1.6 million bail and he is due in court on Friday.

LAPD officials released a photo of Talley in hopes of identifying possible additional victims.