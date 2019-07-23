Bronx dad of 3 reunited with family 18 months after being taken into ICE custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A dad of three was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday after 18 months in a detention facility.

Inocencio Roman Solano was at a Bergen County jail since February 2018. He suffers from insulin-dependent Type II diabetes and liver disease and his health rapidly deteriorated while in ICE custody. Son Carlos Roman expressed relief to have his dad back home.

"We have been worried sick about him as his health got worse in detention, and they kept failing to care for him," son Carlos Roman said. "Now we are focused on making sure he gets the care he needs."

Non profit Make the Road New York worked to secure the father's release from the detention facility.

"ICE’s failure to provide adequate treatment put his life at risk, and now he and his family can focus on making sure his health needs are met," Make the Road New York staff attorney Ariel Gould said. "Meanwhile, we will continue to work to prevent him from ever being separated from his family again.”