MARYLAND — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died from his injuries he suffered in the ring Friday night, according to ESPN.

Dadashev, 28, reportedly collapsed outside the ring, and previously underwent a two-hour surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after the collapse.

Dadashev lost to undefeated Subriel Matias in their fight at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.