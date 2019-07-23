Baby alligator found in Long Island swimming pool

BAYPORT, N.Y. — Authorities say a Bayport, Long Island family found an 8-inch (20-centimeter) baby alligator swimming in their pool over the weekend.

A Bayport family found a baby alligator swimming in their pool over the weekend. (Suffolk County SPCA)

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are trying to determine how the alligator was found in the area.

It is illegal to possess alligators in New York. The SPCA says it took custody of this alligator to protect the public and it encourages anyone who has an illegal pet to turn it in.

Anyone who has a banned animal can contact the SPCA or the Department of Environmental Conservation to schedule an appointment to turn it in.

The Bayport alligator will be transported to a licensed facility.

