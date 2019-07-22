Woman fatally stabbed in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A woman is dead after being stabbed in Sunset Park, according to police.

The attack took place at around 10 p.m on 46th Street. She was transported to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.