Woman fatally stabbed in Brooklyn: police

Posted 11:40 PM, July 22, 2019, by

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A woman is dead after being stabbed in Sunset Park, according to police.

The attack took place at around 10 p.m on 46th Street. She was transported to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.