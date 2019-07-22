Sunset Park officials not letting guard down over ICE raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Elected officials in Sunset Park are letting Immigration and Customs Enforcement know that they're not letting their guard down.

"ICE has not been successful," said Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Activists have mobilized ever since ICE raids began last weekend. Early Sunday morning, the Congresswoman along with Councilman Carlos Menchaca handed out flyers with "Know your rights" information to the large immigrant community in the neighborhood.

Reported raids have caused local parks, public spaces and shops to be nearly empty because members of the community are afraid to leave their homes.

As PIX11 News has reported extensively, Sunset Park has been more heavily targeted by ICE enforcement than any other neighborhood in the city, which is why community leaders say they're keeping a watchful eye.