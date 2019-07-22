Streets and subway stations flooded throughout NYC, NJ as rain pours down

NEW YORK — Rain was so heavy in New York City on Monday night that the Council Speaker warned people to “Turn around. Don’t drown.”

Video shows significant flooding in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and New Jersey. Cars were covered in water and streams could be seen pouring down into subway stations.

A flash flood warning had been issued by the National Weather Service.

The Department of Environmental Protection sent personnel to clear catch basins, Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. It should allow flooding to subside.

All lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard were closed in both directions in Queens because of the flooding.

One woman used a traffic cone to clear debris off the roadway and help resolve the flooding.

Guess what. I cleared it ! pic.twitter.com/DpHagvg5c9 — Daphne Youree (@DaphneYouree) July 23, 2019

Video from the Court Street R station shows a a waterfall on the side of a train. At the Borough Hall station, water can be seen pouring out of a pipe as commuters walk by the large puddle.

“These images out of Brooklyn are horrifying,” NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer said. “Please do everything you can to stay safe and dry and if you can, stay indoors.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.