Parts of Brooklyn, Queens will be without power until early Tuesday

NEW YORK — Nearly 12,000 Con Edison customers were still without power Monday afternoon and some of those people will still be dealing with outages until early Tuesday.

The estimated time of restoration for some customers in Crown Heights, Ocean Parkway, Park Slope, Sheepshead Bay and Richmond Hill is 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Con Ed website.

“We are completely focused on getting customers back in service, and we regret the distress they are under,” Con Edison said.

At the height of the outage, which began Sunday evening, more than 50,000 customers were dealing with outages in New York City and Westchester County. This could be more than 50,000 people as a “customer” could be an entire apartment building.

