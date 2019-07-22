About 318,000 experiencing power outages in NYC, Westchester County, parts of NJ

NEW YORK — Con Edison crews worked overnight into Monday to restore power to thousands of New Yorkers, but as rain poured in the city, thousands more lost power.

Nearly 18,000 were without power as of 8:25 p.m. Earlier in the day, less than 8,000 customers were still experiencing outages after heat wave problems knocked out power to more than 50,000 in the five boroughs and Westchester County.

Many more were without power in New Jersey. About 300,000 customers in total dealing with outages in the state, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted.

“We urge all residents without power to make sure their outage is called in and to keep clear of downed lines,” he tweeted. “Residents in need of a cooling center or other shelter should call 2-1-1 for the location nearest to them.”

The NYC outages were largely centered in Brooklyn and Queens again. More than 9,300 customers in Queens and 7,400 customers in Brooklyn were without power.

The jump in power problems in Queens is likely because of downed tree limbs on power lines, Con Ed spokesperson Sydney Alvarez said.

Earlier in the day, Con Edison said power was expected to be restored to all customers by 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Now the estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Monmouth County in New Jersey, about 133,000 who get their power from Jersey Central Power and Light were experiencing outages. About 13,000 PSE&G customers in the Trenton area were also without power.