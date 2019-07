Four subway lines are currently not running in Queens due to an air conditioning power failure affecting signals.

The E, F, M and R trains are currently not running in the borough.

The city recommends riders take the 7 or the N train to get between Manhattan and Queens.

This comes just three days after a 1 hour, 26 minute outage of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Grand Central/Times Square shuttle lines due to a communications issue.