Midday with Muller: Tens of thousands still without power

Tens of thousands are without power in New York City after a weekend heat wave, and we’re learning that the cause of a deadly fire in Queens was a damaged air conditioner cord. Midday with Muller has the news you need now. Watch in video above.

