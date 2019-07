Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11's Dan Mannarino suited up to step into the world of the NYPD's special unit dedicated to urban beekeeping.

The two-man unit is often tasked with relocating large swarms and hives of bees from busy city neighborhoods, which can be hazardous to both New Yorkers and the buzzing bugs.

Officer Darren Mays and Officer Michael Lauriano are the two cops that are called upon to deal with the swarms, a unique job that often results in a sweet treat for their coworkers.