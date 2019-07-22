Man’s gun jams in attempt to shoot woman in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The search is on for a man in connection with an incident in Queens Friday where the alleged suspect attempted to shoot a woman but his gun failed to fire.

Authorities received a report around 6:40 p.m. Friday of a male individual approaching the 45-year-old female victim around 109 Street and 109 Avenue. The man displayed a handgun and tried to discharge it, police said. The handgun did not fire.

The individual then fled on foot southbound on 109 Street and then westbound on 109 Avenue. He's described as last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks, black Nike slides and a black shirt wrapped around his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).