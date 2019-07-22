Man sought in cigarette burglary caught on video: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a burglary in Brooklyn Monday.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, a man forced his way into a building on 4th Avenue. Once inside, he stole $1,000 and assorted cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police released video of the man's burglary attempt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.