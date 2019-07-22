Man hits 56-year-old man in the head with a folding chair in the Bronx: police

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man that allegedly attacked another man with a folding chair in the Bronx, authorities said Monday.

The 56-year-old victim was talking with an associate near the corner of White Plains Road and East 226th Street on July 5th around 9:00 a.m. on July 5, when an unidentified man approached them and threw a folding chair, police said.

The folding chair struck the victim in the head and the alleged attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was treated for pain to the head, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance photo of the alleged attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).