Gas problems in 2 LES buildings with ‘sewage pool’

LOWER EAST SIDE — Jasmin Sanchez lives at the Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side and says her neighbors are frustrated.

It’s been three months that these two buildings haven't had gas service, and families can’t cook.

“We want answers we want we want them to explain what’s going on what are they going to do for us,” said Natalie Hinton, a grandmother who lives at the Baruch Houses.

Arlena Boston says she filed a complaint and NYCHA closed it out without fixing it.

“We want answers now,” demanded Boston.

Yvette Mercedes says next to her building at the Baruch houses, There's a “sewage pool” next to her building.

“It’s been here for two and a half months it’s been a problem, NYCHA drains and it comes right back,” said Mercedes.

NYCHA tells PIX11 that staff regularly holds meetings to inform residents of the gas service interruption, with the last meeting being held July 19. Notices will continue to be distributed to all residents and Staff provided hot plates to all.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible," said a NYCHA spokesperson. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNYCHAApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”