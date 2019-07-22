Explosion in garbage truck injures sanitation worker in Queens: FDNY

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — A city sanitation worker was injured Monday morning when something exploded in the back of his garbage truck, the FDNY said.

Authorities said a container containing a currently unknown substance exploded in the rear of the truck around 10 a.m. Monday, injuring the worker in the arm.

The city employee was decontaminated on the scene and taken to Jamaica Hospital, the FDNY said.

Further information about the substance that caused the explosion, or the worker’s injuries, was not immediately known.