Explosion in garbage truck injures sanitation worker in Queens: FDNY

Posted 11:52 AM, July 22, 2019, by

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — A city sanitation worker was injured Monday morning when something exploded in the back of his garbage truck, the FDNY said.

Authorities said a container containing a currently unknown substance exploded in the rear of the truck around 10 a.m. Monday, injuring the worker in the arm.

The city employee was decontaminated on the scene and taken to Jamaica Hospital, the FDNY said.

Further information about the substance that caused the explosion, or the worker’s injuries, was not immediately known.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.