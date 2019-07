NEW YORK — Commuters should expect “mass transit disruptions” between Manhattan and Brooklyn during their evening commute on Monday, the New York City Office of Emergency Management warned.

A switch malfunction is causing problems on the No. 2, 3 and 4 train between the boroughs. Service on the No. 5 train is also suspended from Borough Hall to Flatbush Ave – Brooklyn College in both directions.

