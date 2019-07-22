Damaged AC cord blamed for Queens fire that killed 2, including child, during heat wave: FDNY

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A fire that tore through a Queens home killing two people, including a 7-year-old, was caused by a damaged air conditioner cord, FDNY officials said Monday.

The broken cord caused an electrical fire that sparked a two-alarm blaze on the first floor of a residential home in Queens Sunday morning, killing Silvia Umana, 51, and Guadalupe Perez, 7, according to officials.

FDNY officials also said the fire was accidental, and there were no working smoke alarm present.

The fire on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, happened during a heat wave that made parts of New York City feel like temperatures were in the triple digits and prompted people across the area to blast their ACs.

A third person was critically injured in the fire, and a fourth suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to FDNY officials.