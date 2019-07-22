Cuomo, Murphy sign bi-state legislation to move Gateway program forward

ALBANY — Governors Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Phil Murphy (D-NJ) are teaming up to try and push a program forward to expand a rail line connecting Newark and New York Penn Stations and build new rail infrastructure in the area.

The two governors announced the signing of legislation to move forward The Gateway Program Monday.

“The current Hudson River train tunnels are in dire condition, and it’s only a matter of time before one or both tubes fail,” Murphy and Cuomo warned in a statement.

“Building the new Hudson Tunnel Project is the single most important infrastructure project in our nation, but the Trump administration has abdicated its responsibility by failing to pay their fair share to replace this federally-owned asset.”

The program has run into problems with federal funding from the Trump administration despite the states’ willingness to pay their share of the costs. However, President Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has called the project “an absolute priority.”

“While the Trump administration continues to put politics ahead of the safety and economic security of the nation, New York and New Jersey are working together to get the job done. The signing of this legislation will statutorily create the Gateway Development Commission as a bi-state entity to facilitate the new Hudson Tunnel Project,” Cuomo and Murphy said.

The project would build two new tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey, in addition to various rail infrastructure in the two states.

“The Gateway Program isn’t just about New York and New Jersey – it’s about the entire national economy with 20 percent of the country’s GDP reliant on the region served by the Northeast Corridor. In the absence of leadership in Washington, we remain committed to moving ahead with this profoundly urgent infrastructure project.”