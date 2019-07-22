Construction crane collapses on house, apartment building in NJ

Posted 6:15 AM, July 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:27AM, July 22, 2019

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Strong winds may be to blame for the collapse of a construction crane in New Jersey.

The crane came down onto a house and an apartment building across from Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Sunday night.

News 12 New Jersey reports the crane was being used to build a nine-story apartment building. The apartment building sustained significant damage, and so did the house next to it.

No one was injured.

Thunderstorms packing powerful winds were reported in the area,

Officials are trying to figure out how they'll remove the crane.

