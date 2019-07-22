‘Completely unacceptable,’ Mayor condemns videos of men dumping buckets of water on NYPD officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Two stunning videos — one shot in Harlem, the other in Brooklyn — has surfaced online Monday showing NYPD officers under attack.

Buckets of water being hurled at them by a group of males.

The videos quickly got tens of thousands of views. The video is disturbing and it is brazen.

At times you can even hear people in the video laughing. One portion of the video of the incident in Harlem even shows an officer getting hit in the head with an empty bucket.

The officers in each incident were restrained and calm even as their hair and clothes were drenched

One of the two incidents caught on camera happened at the intersection of 115th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem. There’s no information on where the one in Brooklyn took place exactly.

It’s not clear when the incidents occurred but the videos quickly caught the attention of the NYPD.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan called the actions “reprehensible” and “every New Yorker must show respect for our cops they deserve nothing less.”

Mayor de Blasio retweeted Chief Monahan stating this is “completely unacceptable” and “we won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect.”

Completely unacceptable. A video from the 28 Precinct shows people interfering in an arrest by throwing water and objects at officers. The NYPD kept New Yorkers safe through the heatwave and last night's outages. We won't tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating. https://t.co/3Yg7f0eAs8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

Stern criticism also coming from Patrick Lynch, the President of the Police Benevolent Association. He blames the incidents in part on anti-police rhetoric.

A statement reads in part “Disorder controls the streets, and our elected leaders refuse to allow us to take them back. As police officers, we need to draw a line. In situations like this, we need to take actions to protect ourselves and the public.”

The NYPD says they are looking into the incidents and have not ruled out charges.