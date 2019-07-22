As heat wave breaks, thunderstorms Monday bring flash flood watch across NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of New York City and Long Island starting at noon Monday as potentially severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

The flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning as heavy rain Monday evening and night could cause flooding of roadways and streets, the NWS warned.

The front that brings these storms is also what will bring slight relief from this weekend's heat wave. Unfortunately, the heavy humidity will remain over most of the area Monday.