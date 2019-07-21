Teen killed, two others injured in Jersey City shooting

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A teen was killed and two others were injured in a weekend shooting, officials said Sunday.

Jordan Herron, 19, was fatally shot early Saturday Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Herron was privately transported to Bayonne Medical Center, but police also found injured teens, ages 17 and 19, near New Heckman Drive around 12:45 a.m., officials said. They were both treated for non-life threatening injuries at Jersey City Medical Center

No arrests have been made.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.