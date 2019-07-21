Teen critically injured when struck by ambulance in Queens: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by an ambulance as she crossed the street in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Authorities said the 19-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Seagirt Avenue and Beach 26th Street in Far Rockaway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when an FDNY ambulance hit her.

The woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital with head injuries, where she remains in critical condition Sunday, police said.

Police and the FDNY said the incident is under investigation and that no arrests have been made.

It is not known at this time if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the incident.