Police seek van driver in NJ hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old

UNION, N.J. — Police say they’re looking for the driver of a van involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday that took the life of a 12-year-old New Jersey boy.

The boy, Jeremy Maraj, was struck by a van just before 8 p.m. Wednesday near Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road in Union, New Jersey, police said.

Officials said the white commercial van left the scene after hitting the boy.

Maraj was rushed to University Hospital in Newark but succumbed to his injuries less than two days later. The Union boy was pronounced dead Friday morning, according to authorities.

After Maraj’s death, the Union County prosecutor and police chief announced the hit-and-run is being investigated as a vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Task Force Detective Sean Holcomb at 908-358-8377 or Union Police Officer Michael Salerno at 908-851-5070.

The Union County Crime Stoppers also are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.