New Yorkers with medical issues frustrated by massive power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Yorkers with medical issues were feeling the pain Sunday when power went out across New York City neighborhoods in sweltering weather.

At one point, more than 50,000 Con Edison customers were without power. Danny Mayer, 66, has a heart condition and emphysema. It's six flights of stairs to his Brooklyn apartment and he can't make it up those on his own. Mayer relies on an elevator.

"You can't breathe up there when you've got respiratory problems," he said.

Mayer decided to go to a hospital to wait out the power outage.

There was no power in the rooms as Sons of Italy Senior Housing, but they did have electricity in the hallways and elevators because of backup generator. An orange extension cord ran from one hallway outlet to the room of a 78-year-old woman who needs help breathing.

"It's very hot with no air conditioning," she said.

Con Edison is working to restore power in the city.

Up to date information on outages is available here. To find a cooling center near you, click here.