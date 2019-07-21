More than 10,000 Con Ed customers without power in NYC, surrounding area as extreme heat continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Thousands of Con Edison customers in New York City and the surrounding areas were without power Sunday as the extreme heat continued.

More than 10,000 customers in the five boroughs and in the northern suburbs were dealing with outages. Most of the issues are in Brooklyn and Queens, according to Con Ed's outage map.

The Sunday outage is heat-related, a Con Ed spokesperson confirmed.

More than 3,600 of the outages are in Queens; about half of the impacted customers are in Whitestone. More than 4,600 outages have been recorded in Brooklyn. About 75 percent fo those outages are in Gravesend.

Con Ed has asked customers in Sunnyside, Woodside Flatbush, Prospect Park Lefferts Gardens, Prospect Heights, Canarsie, Flatlands, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach and Georgetown to conserve energy.

People in the neighborhoods listed should not use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, microwaves and, if not needed for health or medical reasons, air conditioners.

There's also an 8 percent voltage reduction in the areas impacted because of an equipment problem.

This isn't the first outage of the heat wave. New Yorkers dealt with one earlier in the weekend.

If you have lost power, draw down your shades to keep the temperature down. To find a cooling center near you, click here.